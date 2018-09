Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross compondrán banda sonora de la nueva adaptación de “Watchmen”

View this post on Instagram

We are very excited and proud to be working with @damonlindelof & @HBO on WATCHMEN. (This post has been edited down several times, omitting the parts where I gush with admiration for Damon (including a mandatory ‘close friends must watch The Leftovers’ stance), and how impactful Watchmen has been on me… Oh yeah, and the part where I confess to reaching out to everyone involved with this series asking them to let us do the music. Trying to play it cool here BUT EXCITED!) #WatchmenHBO