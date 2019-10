Richie Kotzen publicará álbum con 50 canciones

View this post on Instagram

A little football morning noodling before I watch The Eagles! Actually this is a new off the rack RK model @fender tele I’ve been using recently. I loaded in some new @dimarzioinc pickups which will likely become RK signature model pickups for the next run of Teles. Quite excited about that along with knowing I’ve now got 43 out of fifty songs ready for mastering! #50For50 #newmusic