Ratos de Porão se presentará en Santiago y Coquimbo

Finally some justice! The legendary Chilean folk singer/activist/humanitarian Victor Jara was tortured and murdered by the US backed military dictatorship that overthrew the democratically elected Chilean government in 1973. I got to spend time at his gravesite with his family when we were in Chile a year ago and they have been waiting and working tirelessly through a million tears for this moment. Rest In Peace, Victor. Every note every musician ever plays in the name of a more just & decent planet avenges your death and honors your memory.

