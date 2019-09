R.E.M. publica canción inédita en ayuda de las víctimas del huracán Dorian

View this post on Instagram

The band is sharing previously unreleased song “Fascinating” to benefit global organization @mercycorps ‘ Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas. Peter, Mike, and Michael recorded the song in 2004 at Nassau’s Compass Point Studios. It's now available for download for the first time via http://remhq.bandcamp.com. (That Link is in our profile) You can stream the song for free on Bandcamp and download it for a minimum donation of $2 or an amount of your choosing. Proceeds will go directly to Mercy Corps’ emergency response and recovery efforts in the Bahamas. Read the full press release at remhq.com (sorry… you’ll have to copy and paste this one) #mercycorps #bahamasreliefeffort #fascinating #remhq