Nueva canción póstuma de Chris Cornell: “When Bad Does Good”

Ya ha pasado más de un año desde ese terrible día en que nos enteramos del suicidio de Chris Cornell, pero el legado del cantante sigue vigente gracias a su importante labor con bandas como Soundgarden, Audioslave, o su carrera como solista. Ahora, acaba de salir a la luz una nueva canción póstuma del artista, que lleva por nombre “When Bad Does Good“, y sirve como adelanto de un extenso box set que compilará toda su carrera.

“Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy” es el nombre de esta colección que será lanzada el 16 de noviembre, donde se compila su trabajo en todas las etapas de su carrera mediante cuatro discos, estando disponible en cuatro ediciones distintas que pueden ser pre ordenadas en este enlace. En cuanto a la canción póstuma recién publicada, esta fue encontrada en los archivos personales del fallecido músico, igual como ocurrió con el cover de “Nothing Compares 2 U“, original de Prince, que fue publicada anteriormente.

Tracklist de “Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy”:

1.01 “Hunted Down” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.02 “Kingdom Of Come” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.03 “Flower” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.04 “All Your Lies” – Chris Cornell,, Soundgarden

1.05 “Loud Love” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.06 “Hands All Over” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.07 “Say Hello 2 Heaven” – Temple Of The Dog

1.08 “Hunger Strike” – Temple Of The Dog

1.09 “Outshined” – Temple Of The Dog

1.10 “Rusty Cage” – Temple Of The Dog

1.11 “Seasons” – Chris Cornell

1.12 “Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun)” – Chris Cornell

1.13 “Black Hole Sun” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.14 “Spoonman” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.15 “Dusty” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

1.16 “Burden In My Hand” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

2.01 “Sunshower” – Chris Cornell

2.02 “Sweet Euphoria” – Chris Cornell

2.03 “Can’t Change Me” – Chris Cornell

2.04 “Like A Stone” – Audioslave

2.05 “Cochise” – Audioslave

2.06 “Doesn’t Remind Me” – Audioslave

2.07 “Revelations” – Audioslave

2.08 “Shape Of Things To Come” – Audioslave

2.09 “You Know My Name” – Chris Cornell

2.10 “Billie Jean” – Chris Cornell

2.11 “Long Gone” (rock version) – Chris Cornell

2.12 “Scream” – Chris Cornell

2.13 “Part Of Me” (Steve Aoki remix) – Chris Cornell

2.14 “Ave Maria” (with Eleven) – Chris Cornell

3.01 “Promise” – Slash feat. Chris Cornell)

3.02 “Whole Lotta Love” – Santana feat. Chris Cornell

3.03 “Call Me A Dog” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.04 “Imagine” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.05 “I Am The Highway” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell

3.06 “The Keeper” – Chris Cornell

3.07 “Been Away Too Long” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.08 “Live To Rise” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

3.09 “Lies” – Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace

3.10 “Misery Chain” – Joy Williams, Chris Cornell

3.11 “Storm” – Chris Cornell,, Soundgarden

3.12 “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart” – Chris Cornell

3.13 “Only These Words” – Chris Cornell

3.14 “Our Time In The Universe” – Chris Cornell

3.15 “‘Til The Sun Comes Back Around” – Chris Cornell

3.16 “Stay With Me Baby” – Chris Cornell

3.17 “The Promise” – Chris Cornell

3.18 “When Bad Goes Good” – Chris Cornell

4.01 “Into The Void (Sealth)” (live at the paramount) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.02 “Mind Riot” (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.03 “Nothing To Say” (live in Seattle) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.04 “Jesus Christ Pose” (live in Oakland) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

4.05 “Show Me How To Live” (live in Cuba) – Audioslave, Chris Cornell

4.06 “Wide Awake” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.07 “All Night Thing” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell

4.08 “Nothing Comes 2 You” (live at Sirius XM) – Chris Cornell

4.09 “One” (live at Beacon Theatre) – Chris Cornell

4.10 “Reach Down (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple Of The Dog

4.11 “Stargazer” (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple Of The Dog

4.12 “Wild World” (live at Pantages Theatre) – Yusuf and Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell

4.13 “A Day In The Life” (live at the Royal Albert Hall) – Chris Cornell

4.14 “Redemption Song” (live at Beacon Theatre) – Toni Cornell, Chris Cornell

4.15 “Thank You” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell