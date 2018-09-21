Nueva canción póstuma de Chris Cornell: “When Bad Does Good”

Ya ha pasado más de un año desde ese terrible día en que nos enteramos del suicidio de Chris Cornell, pero el legado del cantante sigue vigente gracias a su importante labor con bandas como Soundgarden, Audioslave, o su carrera como solista. Ahora, acaba de salir a la luz una nueva canción póstuma del artista, que lleva por nombre “When Bad Does Good“, y sirve como adelanto de un extenso box set que compilará toda su carrera.
“Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy” es el nombre de esta colección que será lanzada el 16 de noviembre, donde se compila su trabajo en todas las etapas de su carrera mediante cuatro discos, estando disponible en cuatro ediciones distintas que pueden ser pre ordenadas en este enlace. En cuanto a la canción póstuma recién publicada, esta fue encontrada en los archivos personales del fallecido músico, igual como ocurrió con el cover de “Nothing Compares 2 U“, original de Prince, que fue publicada anteriormente.
Tracklist de “Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy”:
1.01 “Hunted Down” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.02 “Kingdom Of Come” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.03 “Flower” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.04 “All Your Lies” – Chris Cornell,, Soundgarden
1.05 “Loud Love” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.06 “Hands All Over” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.07 “Say Hello 2 Heaven” – Temple Of The Dog
1.08 “Hunger Strike” – Temple Of The Dog
1.09 “Outshined” – Temple Of The Dog
1.10 “Rusty Cage” – Temple Of The Dog
1.11 “Seasons” – Chris Cornell
1.12 “Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun)” – Chris Cornell
1.13 “Black Hole Sun” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.14 “Spoonman” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.15 “Dusty” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
1.16 “Burden In My Hand” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
2.01 “Sunshower” – Chris Cornell
2.02 “Sweet Euphoria” – Chris Cornell
2.03 “Can’t Change Me” – Chris Cornell
2.04 “Like A Stone” – Audioslave
2.05 “Cochise” – Audioslave
2.06 “Doesn’t Remind Me” – Audioslave
2.07 “Revelations” – Audioslave
2.08 “Shape Of Things To Come” – Audioslave
2.09 “You Know My Name” – Chris Cornell
2.10 “Billie Jean” – Chris Cornell
2.11 “Long Gone” (rock version) – Chris Cornell
2.12 “Scream” – Chris Cornell
2.13 “Part Of Me” (Steve Aoki remix) – Chris Cornell
2.14 “Ave Maria” (with Eleven) – Chris Cornell
3.01 “Promise” – Slash feat. Chris Cornell)
3.02 “Whole Lotta Love” – Santana feat. Chris Cornell
3.03 “Call Me A Dog” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell
3.04 “Imagine” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell
3.05 “I Am The Highway” (live acoustic) – Chris Cornell
3.06 “The Keeper” – Chris Cornell
3.07 “Been Away Too Long” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
3.08 “Live To Rise” – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
3.09 “Lies” – Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace
3.10 “Misery Chain” – Joy Williams, Chris Cornell
3.11 “Storm” – Chris Cornell,, Soundgarden
3.12 “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart” – Chris Cornell
3.13 “Only These Words” – Chris Cornell
3.14 “Our Time In The Universe” – Chris Cornell
3.15 “‘Til The Sun Comes Back Around” – Chris Cornell
3.16 “Stay With Me Baby” – Chris Cornell
3.17 “The Promise” – Chris Cornell
3.18 “When Bad Goes Good” – Chris Cornell
4.01 “Into The Void (Sealth)” (live at the paramount) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
4.02 “Mind Riot” (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
4.03 “Nothing To Say” (live in Seattle) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
4.04 “Jesus Christ Pose” (live in Oakland) – Chris Cornell, Soundgarden
4.05 “Show Me How To Live” (live in Cuba) – Audioslave, Chris Cornell
4.06 “Wide Awake” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell
4.07 “All Night Thing” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell
4.08 “Nothing Comes 2 You” (live at Sirius XM) – Chris Cornell
4.09 “One” (live at Beacon Theatre) – Chris Cornell
4.10 “Reach Down (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple Of The Dog
4.11 “Stargazer” (live at the Paramount) – Chris Cornell, Temple Of The Dog
4.12 “Wild World” (live at Pantages Theatre) – Yusuf and Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell
4.13 “A Day In The Life” (live at the Royal Albert Hall) – Chris Cornell
4.14 “Redemption Song” (live at Beacon Theatre) – Toni Cornell, Chris Cornell
4.15 “Thank You” (live in Sweden) – Chris Cornell
Anuncian box set especial con la música de “Breaking Bad”
Ya han pasado 10 años desde que se estrenó “Breaking Bad“, serie que finalizó luego de 5 temporadas al aire y 16 premios Emmy ganados. Ahora, para conmemorar dicho acontecimiento, es que se lanzará un box set especial que recopila la música de la serie, el que contará con 5 vinilos de 10″, cada uno representando una temporada diferente, y que se producirá bajo un tiraje limitado de solamente 5.000 copias.
Esta colección estará disponible desde el 30 de noviembre, y contará con canciones de Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mick Harvey, The Walkmen, Calexico, Ana Tijoux, Fever Ray, Thee Oh Sees, Knife Party, entre otros. Además, este vendrá con un poster, una credencial de “Los Pollos Hermanos”, y un libro con notas, datos y diálogos de la serie.
Revisa el tracklist de esta compilación, más abajo.
Tracklist:
LADO A
1. Dave Porter – “Breaking Bad Main Title Theme” (Extended)
2. Rodrigo y Gabriela – “Tamacun”
3. Working For a Nuclear Free City – “Dead Fingers Talking”
4. Glen Phillips – “The Hole”
WALT JR. – BAND AIDS (dialogue)
5. Darondo – “Didn’t I”
LADO B
1. Mick Harvey – “Out Of Time Man”
2. The In Crowd – “Mango Walk”
3. Ticklah – “Nine Years”
4. Fujiya & Miyagi – “Uh”
SKINNY PETE – SPELLING (dialogue)
5. The Silver Seas – “Catch Yer Own Train”
LADO C
1. The Walkmen – “Red Moon”
MARIE SCHRADER – SUPERMARKET (dialogue)
2. The Be Good Tanyas – “Waiting Around To Die”
3. Los Cuates de Sinaloa – “Negro Y Azul: The Ballad Of Heisenberg”
4. Calexico – “Banderilla”
LADO D
1. Far East Movement – “Holla Hey”
2. The Black Seeds – “One By One”
3. Blue Mink – “Good Morning Freedom”
WALTER WHITE – PLANS (dialogue)
4. Yellowman – “Zungguzungguguzungguzeng”
LADO E
GUSTAVO FRING – $3 MILLION (dialogue)
1. Chuy Flores – “Pollos Hermanos Veneno”
2. Los Zafiros – “He Venido”
3. Vince Guaraldi & Bola Sete – “Ginza Samba”
4. Teddybears feat. Eve – “Rocket Scientist”
LADO F
1. Prince Fatty – “Shimmy Shimmy Ya”
2. Son of Dave – “Shake A Bone”
3. The Association – “Windy”
SAUL GOODMAN – PRICING (dialogue)
4. Quartetto Cetra – “Crapa Pelada”
5. America – “A Horse With No Name”
LADO G
1. Alexander – “Truth”
2. Ana Tijoux – “1977”
SKYLER WHITE – QUICKEN (dialogue)
3. Bang Data – “Bang Data”
4. Fever Ray – “If I Had a Heart”
LADO H
JESSE PINKMAN – HOSPITAL (dialogue)
1. Apparat – “Goodbye”
2. Thee Oh Sees – “Tidal Wave”
SAUL GOODMAN – SLOPPY SECONDS (dialogue)
3. Taalbi Brothers – “Freestyle”
LADO I
1. Whitey – “Stay On The Outside”
MIKE EHRMANTRAUT – JESSE JAMES (dialogue)
2. The Peddlers – “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever”
3. Knife Party – “Bonfire”
LADO J
1. Tommy James & The Shondells – “Crystal Blue Persuasion”
2. The Limeliters – “Take My True Love By The Hand”
HANK SCHRADER – ASAC SCHRADER (dialogue)
3. Marty Robbins – “El Paso”
4. Badfinger – “Baby Blue”
Hop Along – “Bark Your Head Off, Dog”
Desde hace no mucho, ha circulado la noticia de que las mujeres están siendo quienes dan la cara por esta...
Tribulation – “Down Below”
Dentro del espectro de lo que se entiende como “metal extremo”, la evolución general en cada subgénero ha ido apuntando...
Manic Street Preachers – “Resistance Is Futile”
El consenso general en torno a cada trabajo de Manic Street Preachers siempre ronda en torno a cuánto se acercan...
Angra – “ØMNI”
Hay bandas que recaen eternamente en lo genérico y no experimentan más allá de los materiales básicos que les ha...
Sleep – “The Sciences”
La carrera de Sleep dista mucho de ser una historia típica en el mundo del rock, factor que pudo haber...
Arctic Monkeys – “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”
Un hype autogenerado en prensa y fanáticos por igual mantuvo las miradas del mundo en “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”,...
Shame – “Songs Of Praise”
Pocas veces tenemos la fortuna de presenciar el nacimiento de una gran banda de la mano de su primer larga...
Preoccupations – “New Material”
Para quienes puedan estar perdidos dentro del siempre caótico panorama del rock contemporáneo, probablemente sonará desconocido el nombre de Preoccupations....
David Byrne – “American Utopia”
Una verdadera sorpresa terminó siendo el regreso musical de David Byrne, quien había estado silencioso en cuanto a nuevo material...
A Perfect Circle – “Eat The Elephant”
La espera no es algo a lo que estemos acostumbrados en la modernidad, a estas alturas parece un concepto extraño...
