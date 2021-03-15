Nueva canción de Teenage Fanclub: “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me”

Llegan novedades , ya que el nuevo álbum de Teenage Fanclub se encuentra cada vez más cerca. Esto, porque la banda estrenó un nuevo sencillo titulado “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me”, el que será parte de su próximo disco, “Endless Arcade“. Este track es el cuarto adelanto de la entrega y se suma a las canciones: “Home”, “I’m More Inclined”, y “Everything Is Falling Apart”.

Este nuevo disco con fecha de publicación para el 30 de abril será el primero de los escoceses sin su bajista fundador, Gerard Love, quien dejó a sus compañeros el pasado 2018, alcanzando a estar en el álbum anterior, “Here” (2016).

A continuación, te dejamos la canción: