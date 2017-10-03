El mundo artístico rinde homenaje a Tom Petty

martes, 3 de octubre de 2017 | 3:29 pm | No hay comentarios
Como ya todos sabemos a estas alturas, después de las confusiones que hubo mediante, Tom Petty falleció la noche de ayer luego de sufrir un infarto cardíaco que lo dejó con muerte cerebral y sólo conectado a dispositivos de soporte vital. El legendario músico tenía 66 años.

La noticia golpeó y tomó por sorpresa al mundo artístico completo, esto, porque Petty se encontraba activo y vigente celebrando el año número cuarenta de carrera con la banda de toda su vida, The Heartbreakers. Sin ir más lejos, el último concierto ofrecido por el grupo fue el 25 de septiembre pasado en Los Angeles, jornada de la que puedes revisar algunos registros más abajo.

Distintas personalidades del rock y de la música en general -también de la literatura, del cine y del deporte- se manifestaron para despedir al compositor norteamericano. Stephen King, Brian May, Chuck D, John Cusack, Courtney Love, Cameron CroweLaura Jane Grace, Chad SmithTravis Barker, Paul Stanley o Frank Bello fueron sólo parte de quienes rindieron homenaje al autor de “Free Fallin’“.

Thanks for everything Tom…. #whatashittyday

Nothing left to say

Just heard Tom Petty is clinging to life. Hope this is true. Sending out best thoughts.

