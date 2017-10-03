El mundo artístico rinde homenaje a Tom Petty

Como ya todos sabemos a estas alturas, después de las confusiones que hubo mediante, Tom Petty falleció la noche de ayer luego de sufrir un infarto cardíaco que lo dejó con muerte cerebral y sólo conectado a dispositivos de soporte vital. El legendario músico tenía 66 años.

La noticia golpeó y tomó por sorpresa al mundo artístico completo, esto, porque Petty se encontraba activo y vigente celebrando el año número cuarenta de carrera con la banda de toda su vida, The Heartbreakers. Sin ir más lejos, el último concierto ofrecido por el grupo fue el 25 de septiembre pasado en Los Angeles, jornada de la que puedes revisar algunos registros más abajo.

Distintas personalidades del rock y de la música en general -también de la literatura, del cine y del deporte- se manifestaron para despedir al compositor norteamericano. Stephen King, Brian May, Chuck D, John Cusack, Courtney Love, Cameron Crowe, Laura Jane Grace, Chad Smith, Travis Barker, Paul Stanley o Frank Bello fueron sólo parte de quienes rindieron homenaje al autor de “Free Fallin’“.

Shocked and so sad at the passing of Tom Petty. RIP. Bri — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) 3 de octubre de 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 2 de octubre de 2017

Tom petty – what a day – — John Cusack (@johncusack) 2 de octubre de 2017

Thanks for everything Tom…. #whatashittyday Una publicación compartida de Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) el 2 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:06 PDT

Damn ….Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me ‘Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) 2 de octubre de 2017

RIP Tom Petty 🙁 Such a shitty day — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 2 de octubre de 2017

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 2 de octubre de 2017

We are heartbroken beyond words. Shattered. Tom Petty’s music has been a huge part of our lives. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/Kfz6WJyv3v — Nickelback (@Nickelback) 2 de octubre de 2017

So sad to hear of Tom’s demise…such a wonderful talent & super guy…RIP…:( pic.twitter.com/oVxOpLrAMl — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) 2 de octubre de 2017

R.I.P. Tom Petty — Richie Kotzen (@Richie_Kotzen) 2 de octubre de 2017

Can’t think of a major moment in my life where Tom Petty wasn’t in my ears or brain …. Even in my car last night …. If you thought today couldn’t get worse …. It just did …. Una publicación compartida de Zach Myers (@zmyersofficial) el 2 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 12:51 PDT

My heart is broken. We lost another legend today. Tom Petty was a rock n Roll rebel, unapologetic and always true to himself. He trusted his rock n Roll compass, and no one was better at putting honest words into music. Every time I listen to Wildflowers, I immediately need to sit down and write a song. Tom, thank you for your music, your attitude, and for never listening to anyone who said you can’t! You will continue to inspire me and be a keystone in my musical journey. Una publicación compartida de LZZY HALE (@officiallzzyhale) el 2 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 12:51 PDT

— Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) 2 de octubre de 2017

RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin’ music, hard to believe you’re gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) 2 de octubre de 2017

“I wanna write her name in the sky

I’m gonna free fall out into nothing

Gonna leave this world for a while” Rest in peace Tom Petty 💔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) 3 de octubre de 2017

Tom Petty was one of the biggest inspirations for me as a musician. This one will hurt for a long time. Truly one of the sweetest people on earth. Rest In Peace brother. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) 2 de octubre de 2017

My first CD was ‘Full Moon Fever’… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along. Tom Petty forever. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) 2 de octubre de 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I’m one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) 2 de octubre de 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) 2 de octubre de 2017

I ❤️ Tom Petty. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) 2 de octubre de 2017

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He’s was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) 2 de octubre de 2017

We miss you already Tom Petty. A true Heartbreaker 🖤 — matty (@Truman_Black) 2 de octubre de 2017

Wow. Another legend departs. You belong among the wildflowers Tom. Thank you for the music. — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) 2 de octubre de 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i’ve ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) 2 de octubre de 2017

tom petty. weeping at the dmv. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) 2 de octubre de 2017

So very sad to hear that Tom Petty as left us . A true musical legend who has inspired me for so many years . RIP x G and the feeder boys . pic.twitter.com/24a43utuPv — Feeder (@FeederHQ) 3 de octubre de 2017

Nothing left to say Una publicación compartida de Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) el 2 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:25 PDT

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) 2 de octubre de 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. “free fallin” is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) 2 de octubre de 2017

Just heard Tom Petty is clinging to life. Hope this is true. Sending out best thoughts. Una publicación compartida de Josh Gad (@joshgad) el 2 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:04 PDT

I’ve just heard the news about Tom petty….I can’t fully comprehend this news. Tom petty was everything to me. I’m devastated. — lanzo (@babyhaim) 2 de octubre de 2017

Tom petty you are my eternal musical hero and the reason i became a singer and a songwriter and you have my WHOLE heart rooting for you. — Kathleen Edwards (@kittythefool) 2 de octubre de 2017

My heart is broken. We lost another legend today. Tom Petty was a rock n Roll rebel,… https://t.co/4AdJZFv1bR — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) 2 de octubre de 2017

I can’t think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song. Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad. — Jason IsBOO (@JasonIsbell) 2 de octubre de 2017

Dear God, please don’t take Tom Petty away from us. We still need him here… — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) 2 de octubre de 2017

So sad to hear about Tom Petty, if you haven’t seen his documentary ‘Runnin Down A Dream’ go watch it, so inspiring, one of the greats 🙌 — Jamie N Commons (@JamieNCommons) 2 de octubre de 2017

RIP Charlie T Wilbury Jr 😓 Say Hello to Nelson & Lefty… Thank you for all of the great music…Today we’re all heartbroken 💔 #RIPTomPetty pic.twitter.com/hU7HUA21Z0 — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) 2 de octubre de 2017

Tom Petty will always be an amazing influence in this world. Thank you for your music sir.👏🏾❤️ — Derrick Green (@derrick_green) 2 de octubre de 2017

Way too young…Rest In Peace Tom…. You’ll always be remembered as a Giant pic.twitter.com/OBDdtdKBgk — DOUG ALDRICH (@Douglas_Aldrich) 2 de octubre de 2017

One of the most distinctive voices in R&R. The Confederate Flag thing pissed me off, but Petty was one of the GREATS. Very sad to hear

R.I.P https://t.co/TAyIWWte4F — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) 2 de octubre de 2017

RIP Tom Petty 😔 — Derek Sherinian (@DerekSherinian) 2 de octubre de 2017

Tom Petty. Without a doubt one of the best god dammit. — Brendon Small (@_Brendonsmall) 2 de octubre de 2017

Please tell me Tom Petty hasn’t died 😭 one of my all time favourite song writers 😭 thank you for your music and inspiring me so much ❤️😔 — Ben Bruce (@benjaminbruce) 2 de octubre de 2017

