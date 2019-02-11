Ganadores de los Grammy 2019

Anoche se realizó una nueva versión de los premios Grammy, que este año celebró su edición número 61. En la cita se entregaron los premios para la enorme cantidad de categorías existentes, donde destacaron artistas como Childish Gambino, Beck, St. Vincent, y Chris Cornell, quien recibió un premio póstumo a “Mejor Interpretación Rock“.
Revisa la lista completa de ganadores a continuación:
Grabación del año: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin – “I Like It”
- Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
- Drake – “God’s Plan”
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
- Post Malone “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)
- Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”
Album de año: Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
- Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy
- Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You
- Drake – Scorpion
- H.E.R. – H.E.R.
- Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
- Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
- Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Canción del año: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
- Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
- Drake – “God’s Plan”
- Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
- Brandy Carlile – “The Joke”
- Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Mejor nuevo artista: Dua Lipa
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Mejor interpretación de duo o grupo Pop: Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
- Christina Aguilera – “Fall In Line” (Feat. Demi Lovato)
- Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
- Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”
- Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You” (Feat. Cardi B)
- Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)
- Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”
Mejor álbum vocal de Pop tradicional: Willie Nelson – My Way
- Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here To Stay
- Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me
- Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
- Barbra Streisand – The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!
Mejor álbum vocal de Pop: Ariana Grande – Sweetener
- Camila Cabello – Camila
- Kelly Clarkson – Meaning Of Life
- Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
- P!nk – Beautiful Trauma
- Taylor Swift – Reputation
Mejor performance de Pop en solitario: Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
- Beck – “Colors”
- Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”
- Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”
- Post Malone – “Better Now”
Mejor grabación Dance: Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
- Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul” (Feat. Richard Bedford)
- Disclosure – “Ultimatum” (Feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
- Fisher – “Losing It”
- Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”
Mejor álbum Dance o Electrónica: Justice – Woman Worldwide
- Jon Hopkins – Singularity
- Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
- SOPHIE – OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES
- TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo: Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band
- Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – The Emancipation Procrastination
- Julian Lage – Modern Lore
- Marcus Miller – Laid Back
- Simon Phillips – Protocol 4
Mejor interpretación Rock: Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”
- Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out Of Five”
- FEVER 333 – “Made An America”
- Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
- Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”
Mejor interpretación metal: High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”
- Between The Buried And Me – “Condemned To The Gallows”
- Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”
- Trivium – “Betrayer”
- Underoath – “On My Teeth”
Mejor canción Rock: St. Vincent – “Masseduction”
- Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”
- Bring Me The Horizon – “Mantra”
- Ghost – “Rats”
Mejor álbum Rock: Greta Van Fleet – From The Fires
- Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
- Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
- Ghost – Prequelle
- Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Mejor álbum alternativo: Beck – Colors
- Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
- Björk – Utopia
- David Byrne – American Utopia
- St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
Mejor interpretación R&B: H.E.R. – “Best Part” (Feat. Daniel Caesar)
- Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
- The Carters – “SUMMER”
- Lalah Hathaway – “y o y”
- PJ Morton – “First Began”
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” y PJ Morton – “How Deep Is Your Love” (Feat. Yebba) (EMPATE)
- Bettye LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight”
- MAJOR. – “Honest”
- Charlie Wilson – “Made For Love” (Feat. Lalah Hathaway)
Mejor canción R&B: Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
- Miguel – “Come Through And Chill” (Feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
- Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
- H.E.R. – “Focus”
- Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: The Carters – Everything Is Love
- Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
- Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
- Miguel – War & Leisure
- Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Mejor álbum R&B: H.E.R. – H.E.R.
- Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
- Leon Bridges – Good Thing
- Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
- PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Mejor interpretación Rap: Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead” y Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin” (EMPATE)
- Cardi B – “Be Careful”
- Drake – “Nice For What”
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Mejor interpretación o canto Rap: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
- Christina Aguilera – “Like I Do” (Feat. Goldlink)
- 6lack – “Pretty Little Fears” (Feat. J. Cole)
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
- Post Malone – “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)
Mejor canción Rap: Drake – “God’s Plan”
- Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
- Eminem – “Lucky You” (Feat. Joyner Lucas)
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
- Jay Rock – “WIN”
Mejor álbum Rap: Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy
- Mac Miller – Swimming
- Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
- Pusha T – Daytona
- Travis Scott – Astroworld
Mejor interpretación solista Country: Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”
- Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”
- Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”
- Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”
- Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”
Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo Country: Dan + Shay – “Tequila”
- Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”
- Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”
- Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”
Mejor canción Country: Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”
- Cole Swindell – “Break Up In The End”
- Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)
- Blake Shelton – “I Lived It”
- Dan + Shay – “Tequila”
- Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”
Mejor álbum Country: Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
- Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
- Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
- Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere
- Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2
Mejor interpretación raíces americanas: Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
- Sean Ardoin – “Kick Rocks”
- Jon Batiste – “Saint James Infirmary Blues”
- Anderson East – “All On My Mind”
- Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”
Mejor canción raíces americanas: Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
- Lee Ann Womack – “All The Trouble”
- Mavis Staples – “Build A Bridge”
- John Prine – “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door”
- John Prine – “Summer’s End”
Mejor álbum americana: Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You
- Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed
- John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness
- Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
- The Wood Brothers – One Drop Of Truth
Mejor álbum folk: Punch Brothers – All Ashore
- Joan Baez – Whistle Down The Wind
- Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys
- Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads
- Iron & Wine – Weed Garden
Mejor álbum reggae: Sting & Shaggy – 44/876
- Black Uhuru – As The World Turns
- Etana – Reggae Forever
- Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises
- Protoje – A Matter Of Time
Mejor álbum recitado: Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All
- Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil DeGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)
- David Sedaris – Calypso
- Questlove – Creative Quest
- Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn
Mejor álbum comedia: Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation
- Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
- Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
- Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers
- Chris Rock – Tamborine
Mejor compilado para una obra visual: Hugh Jackman & Various Artists – The Greatest Showman
- Various Artists – Call Me By Your Name
- Various Artists – Deadpool 2
- Various Artists – Lady Bird
- Various Artists – Stranger Things
Mejor banda sonora para una obra visual: Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
- Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049
- Michael Giacchino – Coco
- Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water
- John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor canción compuesta para una obra visual: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
- Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”
- Miguel – “Remember Me” (Feat. Natalia Lafourcade)
- Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”
Mejor composición instrumental: Terence Blanchard – “Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)”
- Kittel & Co – “Chrysalis”
- Alan Silvestri – “Infinity War”
- John Powell & John Williams – “Mine Mission”
- Alexandre Desplat – “The Shape Of Water”
Mejor performance por un ensamblaje musical: Kronos Quartet & Laurie Anderson – Landfall
- The Danish String Quartet – Beethoven, Shostakovich, & Bach
- Aizuri Quartet – Blueprinting
- Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin – Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos
- A Far Cry – Visions And Variations
Mejor empaque de disco: St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
- Mitski – Be The Cowboy
- BTS – Love Yourself: Tear
- The Chairman – The Offering
- Foxhole – Well Kept Thing
Mejor empaque en boxset o edición especial: “Weird Al” Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded Box)
- The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
- Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings
- Johnny Nicholas – Too Many Bad Habits
Álbum mejor diseñado, no clásico: Beck – Colors
- The Milk Carton Kids – All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do
- Bahamas – Earthtones
- Chromeo – Head Over Heels
- Charlie Puth – Voicenotes
Productor del año, no clásico: Pharrell Williams
- BOI-1DA
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
Mejor video musical: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
- The Carters – “APESHIT”
- Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”
- Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
- Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”
Noticias
Nuevo video de FEVER 333: “ONE OF US”
Nuevo video de FEVER 333 para “ONE OF US“, canción incluida en su último larga duración, “STRENGTH IN NUMB333RS“. El disco tuvo su lanzamiento en enero de este año, siendo su LP debut. Recordemos que la banda se presentará en Lollapalooza Chile 2019, subiendo al escenario el día sábado, en la que será la segunda jornada del evento.
Los abonos para el festival siguen disponibles mediante el sistema Puntoticket con los siguientes valores, sin cargo por servicio incluido:
Pase tres días general:
Early Bird $85.000(AGOTADOS) Preventa 1: $125.000(AGOTADOS) Preventa 2 : $135.000(AGOTADOS) Preventa 3: $150.000(AGOTADOS)
- Preventa 4: $170.000
- Normal: $190.000
Lolla Lounge (Pase tres días):
Preventa 1: $250.000(AGOTADOS) Preventa 2: $300.000(AGOTADOS)
- Normal: $350.000
Lolla Lounge Premium (pase tres días):
Preventa 1: $350.000(AGOTADOS) Preventa 2: $390.000(AGOTADOS)
- Normal: $450.000
Mayor información sobre tipo de tickets, ACÁ.
Los pases diarios puedes adquirirlos también por Puntoticket, con estos valores:
General:
Preventa 1: $90.000(AGOTADOS)
- Preventa 2: $100.000
- Normal: $110.000
Lolla Lounge:
Preventa 1: $190.000(AGOTADOS)
- Preventa 2: $215.000
- Normal: $235.000
Lolla Lounge Premium:
Preventa 1: $250.000(AGOTADOS)
- Normal: $275.000
MÁS INFORMACIÓN SOBRE ESTE TEMA
Discos
El Álbum Esencial: “La Voz de los ’80” de Los Prisioneros
Jorge González dijo una vez que el primer disco de una banda toma mucho tiempo porque el proceso parte desde...
Hop Along – “Bark Your Head Off, Dog”
Desde hace no mucho, ha circulado la noticia de que las mujeres están siendo quienes dan la cara por esta...
Tribulation – “Down Below”
Dentro del espectro de lo que se entiende como “metal extremo”, la evolución general en cada subgénero ha ido apuntando...
Manic Street Preachers – “Resistance Is Futile”
El consenso general en torno a cada trabajo de Manic Street Preachers siempre ronda en torno a cuánto se acercan...
Angra – “ØMNI”
Hay bandas que recaen eternamente en lo genérico y no experimentan más allá de los materiales básicos que les ha...
Sleep – “The Sciences”
La carrera de Sleep dista mucho de ser una historia típica en el mundo del rock, factor que pudo haber...
Arctic Monkeys – “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”
Un hype autogenerado en prensa y fanáticos por igual mantuvo las miradas del mundo en “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”,...
Shame – “Songs Of Praise”
Pocas veces tenemos la fortuna de presenciar el nacimiento de una gran banda de la mano de su primer larga...
Preoccupations – “New Material”
Para quienes puedan estar perdidos dentro del siempre caótico panorama del rock contemporáneo, probablemente sonará desconocido el nombre de Preoccupations....
David Byrne – “American Utopia”
Una verdadera sorpresa terminó siendo el regreso musical de David Byrne, quien había estado silencioso en cuanto a nuevo material...
Película de “Breaking Bad” será una secuela de la serie
Nuevo video de FEVER 333: “ONE OF US”
Kurt Vile tocó “Yeah Bones” en Late Night With Seth Meyers
Jordan Rudess anuncia nuevo álbum de estudio: “Wired For Madness”
Primer adelanto de “Yesterday”, la nueva película de Danny Boyle
Architects publica cover de Deftones: “Change (In The House Of Flies)”
Los Tres hará show por los 22 años de “Fome”
Anuncian show de Frank Iero and The Future Violents en Chile
Meshuggah regresa a Chile en abril
Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, entre otros, tocaron “Walk” de Pantera
Nueva canción y video de Coheed And Cambria: “Unheavenly Creatures”
Nuevo video de Prophets Of Rage: “Legalize Me”
Nuevo video de Marilyn Manson: “Cry Little Sister”
Nuevo video de St. Vincent: “Fast Slow Disco”
Nueva canción y video de Bad Religion: “The Kids Are Alt-Right”
Más vistas
-
CineHace 5 días
Falleció Albert Finney a los 82 años
-
NoticiasHace 6 días
Streaming del nuevo disco en vivo de LCD Soundsystem: “Electric Lady Sessions”
-
NoticiasHace 7 días
Anuncian lanzamiento de álbum inédito de Marvin Gaye: “You’re The Man”
-
NoticiasHace 1 semana
Lucrecia Martel dirigirá “Cornucopia”, el nuevo espectáculo en vivo de Björk
-
NoticiasHace 6 días
Nuevo video de The Claypool Lennon Delirium: “Blood and Rockets – Movement I, Saga of Jack Parsons – Movement II, Too the Moon”
-
NoticiasHace 6 días
Nueva canción y video de Dream Theater: “Paralyzed”
-
NoticiasHace 2 días
Alain Johannes Trío agenda conciertos en Santiago y Quilpué
-
NoticiasHace 3 días
Nuevo video de St. Vincent: “MASSEDUCTION”