Ganadores de los Grammy 2019

Anoche se realizó una nueva versión de los premios Grammy, que este año celebró su edición número 61. En la cita se entregaron los premios para la enorme cantidad de categorías existentes, donde destacaron artistas como Childish Gambino, Beck, St. Vincent, y Chris Cornell, quien recibió un premio póstumo a “Mejor Interpretación Rock“.

Revisa la lista completa de ganadores a continuación:

Grabación del año: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Post Malone “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”

Album de año: Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Canción del año: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandy Carlile – “The Joke”

Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Mejor nuevo artista: Dua Lipa

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Mejor interpretación de duo o grupo Pop: Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Christina Aguilera – “Fall In Line” (Feat. Demi Lovato)

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”

Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You” (Feat. Cardi B)

Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”

Mejor álbum vocal de Pop tradicional: Willie Nelson – My Way

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here To Stay

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

Mejor álbum vocal de Pop: Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning Of Life

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

P!nk – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Mejor performance de Pop en solitario: Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Mejor grabación Dance: Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul” (Feat. Richard Bedford)

Disclosure – “Ultimatum” (Feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

Fisher – “Losing It”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

Mejor álbum Dance o Electrónica: Justice – Woman Worldwide

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo: Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – The Emancipation Procrastination

Julian Lage – Modern Lore

Marcus Miller – Laid Back

Simon Phillips – Protocol 4

Mejor interpretación Rock: Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out Of Five”

FEVER 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Mejor interpretación metal: High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Between The Buried And Me – “Condemned To The Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

Mejor canción Rock: St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Mantra”

Ghost – “Rats”

Mejor álbum Rock: Greta Van Fleet – From The Fires

Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Mejor álbum alternativo: Beck – Colors

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

Mejor interpretación R&B: H.E.R. – “Best Part” (Feat. Daniel Caesar)

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters – “SUMMER”

Lalah Hathaway – “y o y”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” y PJ Morton – “How Deep Is Your Love” (Feat. Yebba) (EMPATE)

Bettye LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight”

MAJOR. – “Honest”

Charlie Wilson – “Made For Love” (Feat. Lalah Hathaway)

Mejor canción R&B: Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Miguel – “Come Through And Chill” (Feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. – “Focus”

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: The Carters – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Mejor álbum R&B: H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Mejor interpretación Rap: Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead” y Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin” (EMPATE)

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice For What”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Mejor interpretación o canto Rap: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Christina Aguilera – “Like I Do” (Feat. Goldlink)

6lack – “Pretty Little Fears” (Feat. J. Cole)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Post Malone – “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Mejor canción Rap: Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You” (Feat. Joyner Lucas)

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock – “WIN”

Mejor álbum Rap: Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Mejor interpretación solista Country: Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”

Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”

Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”

Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”

Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo Country: Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”

Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Mejor canción Country: Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up In The End”

Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)

Blake Shelton – “I Lived It”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Mejor álbum Country: Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere

Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2

Mejor interpretación raíces americanas: Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Sean Ardoin – “Kick Rocks”

Jon Batiste – “Saint James Infirmary Blues”

Anderson East – “All On My Mind”

Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”

Mejor canción raíces americanas: Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Lee Ann Womack – “All The Trouble”

Mavis Staples – “Build A Bridge”

John Prine – “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door”

John Prine – “Summer’s End”

Mejor álbum americana: Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed

John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness

Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

The Wood Brothers – One Drop Of Truth

Mejor álbum folk: Punch Brothers – All Ashore

Joan Baez – Whistle Down The Wind

Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys

Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads

Iron & Wine – Weed Garden

Mejor álbum reggae: Sting & Shaggy – 44/876

Black Uhuru – As The World Turns

Etana – Reggae Forever

Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises

Protoje – A Matter Of Time

Mejor álbum recitado: Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All

Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil DeGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)

David Sedaris – Calypso

Questlove – Creative Quest

Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn

Mejor álbum comedia: Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Mejor compilado para una obra visual: Hugh Jackman & Various Artists – The Greatest Showman

Various Artists – Call Me By Your Name

Various Artists – Deadpool 2

Various Artists – Lady Bird

Various Artists – Stranger Things

Mejor banda sonora para una obra visual: Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049

Michael Giacchino – Coco

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water

John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor canción compuesta para una obra visual: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”

Miguel – “Remember Me” (Feat. Natalia Lafourcade)

Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”

Mejor composición instrumental: Terence Blanchard – “Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)”

Kittel & Co – “Chrysalis”

Alan Silvestri – “Infinity War”

John Powell & John Williams – “Mine Mission”

Alexandre Desplat – “The Shape Of Water”

Mejor performance por un ensamblaje musical: Kronos Quartet & Laurie Anderson – Landfall

The Danish String Quartet – Beethoven, Shostakovich, & Bach

Aizuri Quartet – Blueprinting

Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin – Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos

A Far Cry – Visions And Variations

Mejor empaque de disco: St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

Mitski – Be The Cowboy

BTS – Love Yourself: Tear

The Chairman – The Offering

Foxhole – Well Kept Thing

Mejor empaque en boxset o edición especial: “Weird Al” Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded Box)

The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings

Johnny Nicholas – Too Many Bad Habits

Álbum mejor diseñado, no clásico: Beck – Colors

The Milk Carton Kids – All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do

Bahamas – Earthtones

Chromeo – Head Over Heels

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes

Productor del año, no clásico: Pharrell Williams

BOI-1DA

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Mejor video musical: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”