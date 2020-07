Bon Jovi estrena nuevo adelanto de su próximo disco: “Do What You Can”

View this post on Instagram

8 track analog feat. Natasha, Greg @greg3doorsdown_ and myself. Parked some temp lyrics on this and once Chris got Al Cafaro to hear our demos and offer us a record deal with A&M and Al agreed to our crazy idea to use the budget to buy the gear that would turn our home into 11AD and well we wrote new stuff and only it’s ok and you’re not alone made it to Avantgardedog. There’s about 14 unreleased recordings from this period all on 8 track. They’re vibey and raw. Someday soon…