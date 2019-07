Anuncian reedición especial de “Vulgar Display Of Power” de Pantera

View this post on Instagram

Pantera "Vulgar Display of Power" 3D Vinyl™ Limited Edition is available NOW for Pre-Order 👉 http://bit.ly/Pantera3DVinyl (Live link in profile) Officially licensed, each is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back. Created to capture some of the most iconic images in album art, this 3D Vinyl™ is 12″ (tall) x 12″ (wide) and this unique collectible can be desk-mounted or wall-mounted. Edition of only 1,992 will be produced. Pre-Order Now !