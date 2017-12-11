Contáctanos

“Una Mujer Fantástica” es nominada a los Globo De Oro como mejor película extranjera

10 horas antes

Por tercer año consecutivo, una cinta chilena es nominada a los premios Globo De Oro en la categoría de Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa. Y es que, si en 2016 fue “El Club” y en 2017 “Neruda“, en 2018 será “Una Mujer Fantástica“, ganadora del Oso de Plata al mejor guión en el Berlinale 2017, donde también compitió por el Oso de Oro al mejor largometraje.

Celebrada ampliamente por distintos medios internacionales como The New York Times, The Guardian o Variety, la producción dirigida y coescrita por Sebastian Lelio, recientemente también fue nominada a los Critics Choice Award 2018, en la misma categoría mencionada más arriba.

En franca carrera por tener un espacio en los Premios Oscar y Premios Goya 2018, la película protagonizada por Daniela Vega ha concentrado en la misma actriz gran parte de los elogios recibidos, siendo aquella seleccionada como la mejor actriz en los Premios Fénix 2017.

Las siguientes son las cintas nominadas a la Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa en los premios Globo de Oro 2018:

  • Una Mujer Fantástica (Chile)
  • First They Killed My Father (Camboya)
  • In the Fade (Alemania)
  • Loveless (Rusia)
  • The Square (Suecia)

Y aquí la lista completa de nominados en todas las categorías:

CINE

Mejor Película – Drama

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Dunkirk
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical

  • The Disaster Artist
  • Get Out
  • The Greatest Showman
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird

Mejor Actor – Drama

  • Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
  • Tom Hanks – The Post
  • Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz – Drama

  • Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
  • Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Meryl Streep – The Post
  • Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World

Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical

  • Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
  • Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
  • James Franco – The Disaster Artist
  • Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical

  • Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
  • Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
  • Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
  • Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
  • Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
  • Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
  • Hong Chau – Downsizing
  • Allison Janney – I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Mejor Director

  • Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
  • Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
  • Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
  • Steven Spielberg – The Post

Mejor Guion

  • Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water
  • Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
  • Liz Hannah y Josh Singer – The Post
  • Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
  • Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
  • John Williams – The Post
  • Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Mejor Canción

  • “Home” – Ferdinand
  • “Mighty River” – Mudbound
  • “Remember Me” – Coco
  • “The Star” – The Star
  • “This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman

Mejor Película Animada

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie – Drama

  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us

Mejor Serie – Musical o Comedia

  • Black-ish
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Master of None
  • SMILF
  • Will & Grace

Mejor Actor – Drama

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
  • Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Mejor Actriz – Drama

  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
  • Claire Foy – The Crown
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
  • Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor Actor – Musical o Comedia

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari – Master of None
  • Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
  • William H. Macy – Shameless
  • Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia

  • Pamela Adlon – Better Things
  • Alison Brie – GLOW
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Mejor Miniserie o Telefilme

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud
  • The Sinner
  • Top of the Lake

Mejor Actriz de Miniserie o Telefilme

  • Jessica Biel – The Sinner
  • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
  • Jessica Lange – Feud
  • Susan Sarandon – Feud
  • Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Mejor Actor de Miniserie o Telefilme

  • Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
  • Jude Law – The Young Pope
  • Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
  • Ewan McGregor – Fargo
  • Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie, Miniserie o Telefilme

  • David Harbour – Stranger Things
  • Alfred Molina – Feud
  • Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
  • Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies
  • David Thewlis – Fargo

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie, Miniserie o Telefilme

  • Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
  • Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Estrenos cinematográficos del 14 de diciembre

20 horas antes

11-Dic-2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

“La Fiesta de la Vida”

Título Original: Le Sens de la Fête

Director: Olivier Nakache y Eric Toledano

Duración: 117 minutos

Año: 2017

Reparto: Jean-Pierre Bacri, Vincent Macaigne, Kevin Azaïs, Suzanne Clément, Gilles Lellouche, Judith Chemla, Jean-Paul Rouve

“La Estrella de Belén”

Título Original: The Star

Director: Timothy Reckart

Duración: 86 minutos

Año: 2017

Reparto: Animación

“Star Wars: Los Últimos Jedi”

Título Original: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Director: Rian Johnson

Duración: 152 minutos

Año: 2017

Reparto: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Óscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Daniels, Andy Serkis, Warwick Davis

“Tiempo de Revelaciones”

Título Original: La Belle Saison

Director: Catherine Corsini

Duración: 105 minutos

Año: 2015

Reparto: Cécile de France, Izïa Higelin, Noémie Lvovsky, Kévin Azaïs, Laetitia Dosch, Benjamin Bellecour, Patrice Tepasso, Jean-Henri Compère, Loulou Hanssen

