“Una Mujer Fantástica” es nominada a los Globo De Oro como mejor película extranjera

Por tercer año consecutivo, una cinta chilena es nominada a los premios Globo De Oro en la categoría de Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa. Y es que, si en 2016 fue “El Club” y en 2017 “Neruda“, en 2018 será “Una Mujer Fantástica“, ganadora del Oso de Plata al mejor guión en el Berlinale 2017, donde también compitió por el Oso de Oro al mejor largometraje.
Celebrada ampliamente por distintos medios internacionales como The New York Times, The Guardian o Variety, la producción dirigida y coescrita por Sebastian Lelio, recientemente también fue nominada a los Critics Choice Award 2018, en la misma categoría mencionada más arriba.
En franca carrera por tener un espacio en los Premios Oscar y Premios Goya 2018, la película protagonizada por Daniela Vega ha concentrado en la misma actriz gran parte de los elogios recibidos, siendo aquella seleccionada como la mejor actriz en los Premios Fénix 2017.
Las siguientes son las cintas nominadas a la Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa en los premios Globo de Oro 2018:
- Una Mujer Fantástica (Chile)
- First They Killed My Father (Camboya)
- In the Fade (Alemania)
- Loveless (Rusia)
- The Square (Suecia)
Y aquí la lista completa de nominados en todas las categorías:
CINE
Mejor Película – Drama
- Call Me by Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
Mejor Actor – Drama
- Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks – The Post
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz – Drama
- Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep – The Post
- Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical
- Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
- James Franco – The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical
- Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
- Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
- Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
- Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
- Hong Chau – Downsizing
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Mejor Director
- Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg – The Post
Mejor Guion
- Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
- Liz Hannah y Josh Singer – The Post
- Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
- Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
- John Williams – The Post
- Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
Mejor Canción
- “Home” – Ferdinand
- “Mighty River” – Mudbound
- “Remember Me” – Coco
- “The Star” – The Star
- “This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie – Drama
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Mejor Serie – Musical o Comedia
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Mejor Actor – Drama
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Mejor Actriz – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
- Claire Foy – The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
- Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor Actor – Musical o Comedia
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari – Master of None
- Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
- William H. Macy – Shameless
- Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia
- Pamela Adlon – Better Things
- Alison Brie – GLOW
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Mejor Miniserie o Telefilme
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud
- The Sinner
- Top of the Lake
Mejor Actriz de Miniserie o Telefilme
- Jessica Biel – The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange – Feud
- Susan Sarandon – Feud
- Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Mejor Actor de Miniserie o Telefilme
- Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law – The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor – Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie, Miniserie o Telefilme
- David Harbour – Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina – Feud
- Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
- Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis – Fargo
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie, Miniserie o Telefilme
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Artículos Cine
Estrenos cinematográficos del 14 de diciembre
“La Fiesta de la Vida”
Título Original: Le Sens de la Fête
Director: Olivier Nakache y Eric Toledano
Duración: 117 minutos
Año: 2017
Reparto: Jean-Pierre Bacri, Vincent Macaigne, Kevin Azaïs, Suzanne Clément, Gilles Lellouche, Judith Chemla, Jean-Paul Rouve
“La Estrella de Belén”
Título Original: The Star
Director: Timothy Reckart
Duración: 86 minutos
Año: 2017
Reparto: Animación
“Star Wars: Los Últimos Jedi”
Título Original: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Director: Rian Johnson
Duración: 152 minutos
Año: 2017
Reparto: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Óscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Daniels, Andy Serkis, Warwick Davis
“Tiempo de Revelaciones”
Título Original: La Belle Saison
Director: Catherine Corsini
Duración: 105 minutos
Año: 2015
Reparto: Cécile de France, Izïa Higelin, Noémie Lvovsky, Kévin Azaïs, Laetitia Dosch, Benjamin Bellecour, Patrice Tepasso, Jean-Henri Compère, Loulou Hanssen
Discos
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Who Built The Moon?”
Luego de haber recorrido todo el mundo presentando su “Chasing Yesterday” (2015), Noel Gallagher comenzó a cuajar el tercer larga...
Tricky – “Ununiform”
Inglaterra ha sido tierra fértil para las reinvenciones musicales, las nuevas escenas e incluso nuevos estilos. Tal es el caso...
Weezer – “Pacific Daydream”
Musicalmente los años noventa se presentaron como una década estruendosa, agitada, combativa y cambiante. De aquellos años, en la mayoría...
Converge – “The Dusk In Us”
Este ha sido un año grandioso para los fanáticos de Converge. En marzo sorprendieron con “Jane Live”, registro en vivo...
Electrodomésticos – “Ex La Humanidad”
El pavimento quema las retinas y el reflejo de un sol inclemente se potencia por el efecto de las fachadas...
El Álbum Esencial: “Unknown Pleasures” de Joy Division
Hacia finales de la década del 70, el mundo del rock parecía transformarse con mayor premura de lo que lo...
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – “Luciferian Towers”
Godspeed You! Black Emperor es de esas bandas que ha logrado construir una identidad reconocida. Cuando suenan, se sabe que...
Ringo Starr – “Give More Love”
Si hay algo en lo que siempre podemos confiar, es en el extraordinario poder de Ringo Starr para facturar discos...
St. Vincent – “MASSEDUCTION”
Con el lanzamiento del homónimo “St. Vincent” (2014), la guitarrista Annie Clark optó por dar un vuelco en su música,...
The Charlatans – “Different Days”
Para ser una banda que ha enfrentado el fallecimiento de dos integrantes, primero el tecladista Rob Collins en 1996 y...
Neurosis: El arte del sigilo
Moby anuncia nuevo disco y estrena canción: “Like A Motherless Child”
Ministry revela los detalles de su nuevo disco y estrena video: “Antifa”
Publicarán box set en vivo de Miles Davis y John Coltrane
The Jesus Lizard ofreció su primer show luego de ocho años
Sigur Rós: Suspensión de la realidad
Garbage responde a Morrissey tras su defensa a Kevin Spacey y Harvey Weinstein
Galería fotográfica de Sigur Rós @ Movistar Arena
Chad Smith se enfurece por comparación con Will Ferrell
Eterna Inocencia: El canto de todos
Nuevo video de The National: “Dark Side Of The Gym”
Nuevo video de A Perfect Circle: “The Doomed”
Nuevo video de Fármacos: “Siempre Tú”
Arcade Fire tocó “Everything Now” en The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Queens Of The Stone Age, Morrissey y The National se presentaron en Later… With Jools Holland
Más vistas
-
Noticias1 mes antes
A los 57 años, muere Chuck Mosley, ex vocalista de Faith No More
-
En Vivo2 semanas antes
Sigur Rós: Suspensión de la realidad
-
Noticias3 semanas antes
Garbage responde a Morrissey tras su defensa a Kevin Spacey y Harvey Weinstein
-
Noticias1 mes antes
Registro completo del primer concierto de Linkin Park sin Chester Bennington
-
Noticias2 meses antes
Dave Mustaine contrajo la Enfermedad de Lyme
-
Noticias1 mes antes
Jean-Michel Jarre explica por qué canceló su show en Chile y promete reagendar la fecha
-
Noticias1 mes antes
Comienza venta de entradas para show de Queens Of The Stone Age en Chile
-
Conciertos9 años antes
Nuevos confirmados para el Pepsi Fest 2009