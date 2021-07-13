Nominados a los Emmy 2021

Hoy se revelaron los nominados para la edición 2021 de los Emmy, en donde destacan series como “The Crown“, “The Queen’s Gambit“, “The Mandalorian” y “The Handmaid’s Tale” entre las con mayor cantidad de nominaciones.

Lista de nominados a continuación:

Serie Drama:

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Serie Comedia:

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Serie Limitada:

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Actor Principal – Serie Drama:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Actriz Principal – Serie Drama:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Actor Principal – Serie Comedia:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Actriz Principal – Serie Comedia:

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Actor Principal – Serie Limitada o Película:

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Actriz Principal – Serie Limitada o Película:

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Serie Conversación o Variedades:

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa Competición:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Película para Televisión:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Actor de Reparto – Serie Drama:

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Actriz de Reparto – Serie Drama:

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Actor de Reparto – Serie Comedia:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Actriz de Reparto – Serie Comedia:

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Actor de Reparto – Serie Limitada o Película:

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Actriz de Reparto – Serie Limitada o Película:

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Actor Invitado – Serie Drama:

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Actriz Invitada – Serie Drama:

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Actor Invitado – Serie Comedia:

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

Actriz Invitada – Serie Comedia:

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Serie Sketch o Variedades:

A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Saturday Night Live”

Especial de Variedades (En Vivo):

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Especial de Variedades (Pre-Grabado):

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Serie o Especial Animado (No Ficción):

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN)

United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

Animador de Programa (Reality o Competencia):

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Programa Animado: