Reeditarán “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” de The Beatles con material inédito

Miércoles, 5 de Abril de 2017

Había pasado un tiempo sin tener novedades sobre The Beatles y, claro, de cuando en vez algo debe publicarse acerca de la que muchos consideran la banda más importante de todos los tiempos. Esta vez se trata de la reedición de “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (1967), a propósito de que el trascendental disco cumple nada menos que cincuenta años esta temporada.

La nueva versión del álbum tendrá su lanzamiento el próximo 26 de mayo, y aquella lo hará con material inédito en forma de mezclas alternativas, grabaciones extras, un booklet de 144 páginas, una remasterización del documental, “Making Of Sgt Pepper” (1992), y restauraciones de videos promocionales de “A Day In The Life“, “Strawberry Fields Forever” y “Penny Lane“. Todo esto, en distintas ediciones que comprenden CDs, vinilos y un Blu-Ray.

Con respecto al registro, Paul McCartney señaló en una entrevista que: “Es una locura pensar que cincuenta años después estamos mirando hacia atrás a este proyecto, con mucho cariño y un poco de asombro al ver cómo cuatro tipos, un gran productor y sus ingenieros, pudieron hacer una obra de arte tan duradera en el tiempo“.

Te dejamos con el track listing de la reedición de lujo del disco que lo cambió todo:

Disco 1: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” remasterización 2017

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band With A Little Help From My Friends Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds Getting Better Fixing A Hole She’s Leaving Home Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! Within You Without You When I’m Sixty-Four Lovely Rita Good Morning Good Morning Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) A Day In The Life

Disco 2: Tomas completas de las sesiones ordenadas cronológicamente de acuerdo a su fecha de grabación

Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1] Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4] Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7] Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26] Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015] When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2] Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental] Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech] Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017] A Day In The Life [Take 1] A Day In The Life [Take 2] A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub] A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11] A Day In The Life (The Last Chord) Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental] Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech] Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown] Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

Disco 3: Tomas completas de las sesiones ordenadas cronológicamente de acuerdo a su fecha de grabación

Fixing A Hole [Take 1] Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3] Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End] Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7] Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9] Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End] Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5] Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End] Getting Better [Take 12] Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only] Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians] She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental] She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental] With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental] Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]

Disco 4: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” y canciones extras en audio mono

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Mono Mix] With A Little Help From My Friends [Mono Mix] Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Mono Mix] Getting Better [Mono Mix] Fixing A Hole [Mono Mix] She’s Leaving Home [Mono Mix] Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Mono Mix] Within You Without You [Mono Mix] When I’m Sixty-Four [Mono Mix] Lovely Rita [Mono Mix] Good Morning Good Morning [Mono Mix] Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Mono Mix] A Day In The Life [Mono Mix] Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix] Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix] A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix] Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11] She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix] Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]

Discos 5 y 6: (Blu-Ray & DVD)

New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of ‘ Sgt. Peppe r’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)

r’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1) High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)

The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]

Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life;” “Strawberry Fields Forever;” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]