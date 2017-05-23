Muertos y heridos deja atentado en concierto en Inglaterra

Aún con el dolor fresco de lo sucedido en Le Bataclan hace año y medio en el concierto de Eagles Of Death Metal, anoche, 22 de mayo, se volvió a vivir una situación similar. Cuando la cantante pop, Ariana Grande, finalizaba el primero de tres conciertos que tenía presupuestado hacer en Inglaterra, específicamente en Manchester Arena de la ciudad del mismo nombre, hubo una explosión que causó el pánico en los asistentes, la mayoría de ellos adolescentes.
Lamentablemente, no sólo pánico generó la detonación: hasta el momento ha dejado 22 fallecidos y 59 heridos, en lo que es el atentado más grande en Inglaterra desde 2005, cuando cuatro explosiones en el transporte público (3 de ellas en el Metro) causaron terror en Londres.
Según los entes de seguridad de Manchester, el atacante murió en el acto, sin embargo, un joven de 23 años ha sido capturado como sospechoso por supuestamente tener relación con el hecho. El atentado se lo adjudicó I.S.I.S., o Estado Islámico como se le conoce acá.
La cantante se mostró consternada a través de sus redes sociales. Acá algunas reacciones.
broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 de mayo de 2017
I am so sick of reading headlines like this. We as a race, THE HUMAN RACE, have to do better than this. A music concert is supposed to be a place where people gather to forget their problems for a few hours, not somewhere to roll the dice with your life. At times like this, I think the only thing a normal person can do is try to be the best, most moral, human they can be- in our jaded era, I believe this is more necessary than ever. For instance, this evening after I read this headline, I ran into a very loose acquaintance at the grocery store & mentioned the news. This person joked “Maybe they did it because it was an Ariana Grande show.” I was too shocked to even say anything- I utterly fail to find the humor in the fact that at least 19 people are dead & many more injured, whatever you may think of someone’s music. I know nothing about Ariana Grande or any of her songs, but I can guarantee that people of many different races, religions, & beliefs were at that show for the same reason- to have a good time. Some of them won’t go home tonight. This is not fucking funny to me. This sort of jaded, joking, mentality is evidence to me of the continual chipping away of our humanity by the pathetically low standards of our era. We are better than this, people. It’s dehumanizing, just like the freakish & twisted beliefs that allowed this asshole terrorist to kill a bunch of people they didn’t know. Everything you do & say has consequences, even if you don’t believe that. Make sure you do your best to think & speak with a moral heart- maybe your kindness will prevent someone from going down a dark path- you never know who you may effect positively. My thoughts & prayers are with y’all in the U.K. tonight.
Manchester, I love you & my heart is with you, @arianagrande & all at @ManchesterArena tonight. pic.twitter.com/lopXs8H39n
— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 23 de mayo de 2017
Oh Manchester. 💔
— Garbage (@garbage) 23 de mayo de 2017
I’ve been locked away in the studio all day. I give love and pray for those poor souls in #Manchester
— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 23 de mayo de 2017
Mate, that is fucking horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. 👎🏾No
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) 23 de mayo de 2017
Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved.
— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) 23 de mayo de 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari
— Lorde (@lorde) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 23 de mayo de 2017
I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
Sending love to everyone involved. H
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) 23 de mayo de 2017
Manchester stands together.
— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) 23 de mayo de 2017
In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family’s involved LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 23 de mayo de 2017
