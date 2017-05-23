Muertos y heridos deja atentado en concierto en Inglaterra

Aún con el dolor fresco de lo sucedido en Le Bataclan hace año y medio en el concierto de Eagles Of Death Metal, anoche, 22 de mayo, se volvió a vivir una situación similar. Cuando la cantante pop, Ariana Grande, finalizaba el primero de tres conciertos que tenía presupuestado hacer en Inglaterra, específicamente en Manchester Arena de la ciudad del mismo nombre, hubo una explosión que causó el pánico en los asistentes, la mayoría de ellos adolescentes.

Lamentablemente, no sólo pánico generó la detonación: hasta el momento ha dejado 22 fallecidos y 59 heridos, en lo que es el atentado más grande en Inglaterra desde 2005, cuando cuatro explosiones en el transporte público (3 de ellas en el Metro) causaron terror en Londres.

Según los entes de seguridad de Manchester, el atacante murió en el acto, sin embargo, un joven de 23 años ha sido capturado como sospechoso por supuestamente tener relación con el hecho. El atentado se lo adjudicó I.S.I.S., o Estado Islámico como se le conoce acá.

La cantante se mostró consternada a través de sus redes sociales. Acá algunas reacciones.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 de mayo de 2017

Oh Manchester. 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) 23 de mayo de 2017

I’ve been locked away in the studio all day. I give love and pray for those poor souls in #Manchester — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 23 de mayo de 2017

Mate, that is fucking horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. 👎🏾No — Idris Elba (@idriselba) 23 de mayo de 2017

Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved. — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) 23 de mayo de 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) 23 de mayo de 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 23 de mayo de 2017

I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) 23 de mayo de 2017

Manchester stands together. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) 23 de mayo de 2017

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family’s involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 23 de mayo de 2017