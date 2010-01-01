El mundo de la música reacciona a la muerte de Chris Cornell

Jueves, 18 de Mayo de 2017

Todavía conmocionados con la repentina muerte de Chris Cornell, de la que sólo nos enteramos hace unas horas, no somos los únicos que estamos tratando de encontrar una explicación confortante sobre tan triste noticia.

Y es que muchas figuras del mundo de la música han hecho notar su pesar sobre el fallecimiento del líder de Soundgarden. A través de sus redes sociales, Jimmy Page, Elton John, Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D., Mark Lanegan, Brian Wilson, Anneke Van Giersbergen‏, Scott Ian y muchos otros lamentaron la sorpresiva partida del compositor y cantante de Seattle.

RIP Chris Cornell. Damn — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) 18 de mayo de 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) 18 de mayo de 2017

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun. — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) 18 de mayo de 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) 18 de mayo de 2017

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing “Outshined” yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) 18 de mayo de 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 18 de mayo de 2017

One of the greatest voices in rock… 😢https://t.co/moHpQke22t — Anneke v Giersbergen (@AnnekeAnnique) 18 de mayo de 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated — Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) 18 de mayo de 2017

I’m very sad to hear about Chris Cornell passing. Especially when one is so young and talented. Love & Mercy to Chris’ family, friends, fans — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) 18 de mayo de 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 18 de mayo de 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) 18 de mayo de 2017

Shocking news. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Going to crank Badmotorfinger. @… https://t.co/vyzvOsgTHL — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) 18 de mayo de 2017

can’t adequately say just how much i love soundgarden/chris cornell. really important to me as a songwriter/guitarist. so sad about this 🙁 — sadie dupuis (@sad13) 18 de mayo de 2017

STUNNED to hear the death of Chris Cornell. Music’s loss. Greater still, his family has lost a father&husband. RIP. https://t.co/5NGC2YCcz1 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 18 de mayo de 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist… another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) 18 de mayo de 2017

Wow…this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation…devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) 18 de mayo de 2017

Incredibly saddened to hear another great artist has passed…

Chris Cornell, you were without question Unique &… https://t.co/5r9RtrLugm — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) 18 de mayo de 2017

So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/5MGCq0iEok — Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) 18 de mayo de 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) 18 de mayo de 2017