El mundo de la música reacciona a la muerte de Chris Cornell

Jueves, 18 de Mayo de 2017 | 12:25 pm | No hay comentarios
El mundo de la música reacciona a la muerte de Chris Cornell

Todavía conmocionados con la repentina muerte de Chris Cornell, de la que sólo nos enteramos hace unas horas, no somos los únicos que estamos tratando de encontrar una explicación confortante sobre tan triste noticia.

Y es que muchas figuras del mundo de la música han hecho notar su pesar sobre el fallecimiento del líder de Soundgarden. A través de sus redes sociales, Jimmy Page, Elton John, Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D., Mark Lanegan, Brian WilsonAnneke Van Giersbergen‏, Scott Ian y muchos otros lamentaron la sorpresiva partida del compositor y cantante de Seattle.

Enlace corto:

Comentar

Responder

¿Cómo te enteras de los conciertos que se realizan en Chile?

Ver Resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...