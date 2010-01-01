Confirman edición 2017 de los Progressive Music Awards y se anuncian sus nominados
Como cada año a partir de la temporada 2012 (con la sola excepción del año 2013), la prestigiosa revista británica
Prog Magazine va a realizar su evento, Progressive Music Awards, en el que, claro, se reconoce el trabajo de todos los artistas cercanos a este género. La edición 2017 del certamen se va a desarrollar el próximo 14 de septiembre en Londres y los nominados a las distintas categorías ya fueron revelados.
Mientras que
Opeth lidera la lista con cuatro nominaciones, le siguen muy de cerca Marillion (cuya nominación a mejor evento del año la recibe por lo hecho en su Marillion Weekend, espectacular ) y número que en mayo pasado llegó a Chile por primera vez Big Big Train.
Del total de catorce categorías en competencia, los organizadores decidieron que para la versión actual
en nada menos que ocho de ellas, incluyendo “Video del Año”, “Portada de disco del Año” y “Reedición del año”. Puedes revisar el resumen de las secciones abiertas a continuación: el público podrá votar
Mejor banda/artista británico
Marillion
Gong
Yes feat. Anderson Rabin Wakeman
Big Big Train
Steve Hackett
Anathema
Roger Waters
Lonely Robot
The Pineapple Thief
Syd Arthur
Mejor banda/artista internacional
Bent Knee
Devin Townsend
Opeth
The Neal Morse Band
Voivod
Solstafir
Voyager
Jean-Michel Jarre
Mew
Dream Theater
Mejor disco
Marillion – FEAR
Opeth –
Sorceress Syd Arthur – Apricity
VdGG – Do Not Disturb
The Neal Morse Band – The Similitude Of A Dream
Nad Sylvan – The Bride Said No
Steve Hackett – The Night Siren
Hawkwind – Into The Woods
Big Big Train – Grimspound
Anathema –
The Optimist
Mejor video
Alan Reed – Razor
Mew – In A Better Place
Wolf People – Night Witch
Nad Sylvan – When The Music Dies
Gandalf’s Fist – Shadowborn
Mastodon – Show Yourself
Bent Knee – Hands Up
King Crimson – Heroes
Opeth – Era
Flaming Lips – There Should Be Unicorns
Mejor evento
Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains
Be Prog! My Friend
Marillion Weekends
Brian Pern: A Tribute
Summer’s End Festival
Ramblin’ Man Fair
ArcTanGent
Robert Reed – Sanctuary Live
Inducción de Yes al Salón de la FAma del Rock And Roll
Night Of The Prog
Mejor Portada De Disco
Tim Bowness – Lost In The Ghost Light
Robert Reed – Sanctuary II
Opeth – Sorceress
Kylver – The Island
Heather Findlay – I Am Snow
Big Big Train – Grimspound
Ayreon – The Source
King Crimson – Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of The Monkey Mind
Wolf People – Ruins
Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand
Mejor Reedición
Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans
XTC – Skylarking
Steve Hillage – Searching For The Spark
Rush – 2112
Pink Floyd – The Early Years
Alan Parsons Project – Tales Of Mystery & Imagination
Vangelis – Delectus
Allan Holdsworth – The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever
Can – The Singles
The Brain Box
Premio Limelight (entregado a artistas emergentes)
New Keepers Of The Water Towers
Ghost Community
The Alogrithm
VOLA
Tilt
Voices From The Fuselage
Kepler Ten
KOYO
Beatrix Players
Kaprekar’s Constant
Las seis categorías restantes se dividen en premios honoríficos otorgados por los miembros de Prog Magazine.
