Viernes, 30 de Junio de 2017
Confirman edición 2017 de los Progressive Music Awards y se anuncian sus nominados

Como cada año a partir de la temporada 2012 (con la sola excepción del año 2013), la prestigiosa revista británica Prog Magazine va a realizar su evento, Progressive Music Awards, en el que, claro, se reconoce el trabajo de todos los artistas cercanos a este género. La edición 2017 del certamen se va a desarrollar el próximo 14 de septiembre en Londres y los nominados a las distintas categorías ya fueron revelados.

Mientras que Opeth lidera la lista con cuatro nominaciones, le siguen muy de cerca Marillion (cuya nominación a mejor evento del año la recibe por lo hecho en su Marillion Weekend, espectacular número que en mayo pasado llegó a Chile por primera vez) y Big Big Train.

Del total de catorce categorías en competencia, los organizadores decidieron que para la versión actual el público podrá votar en nada menos que ocho de ellas, incluyendo “Video del Año”, “Portada de disco del Año” y “Reedición del año”. Puedes revisar el resumen de las secciones abiertas a continuación:

Mejor banda/artista británico

  • Marillion
  • Gong
  • Yes feat. Anderson Rabin Wakeman
  • Big Big Train
  • Steve Hackett
  • Anathema
  • Roger Waters
  • Lonely Robot
  • The Pineapple Thief
  • Syd Arthur

Mejor banda/artista internacional

  • Bent Knee
  • Devin Townsend
  • Opeth
  • The Neal Morse Band
  • Voivod
  • Solstafir
  • Voyager
  • Jean-Michel Jarre
  • Mew
  • Dream Theater

Mejor disco 

  • Marillion – FEAR
  • Opeth – Sorceress
  • Syd Arthur – Apricity
  • VdGG – Do Not Disturb
  • The Neal Morse Band – The Similitude Of A Dream
  • Nad Sylvan – The Bride Said No
  • Steve Hackett – The Night Siren
  • Hawkwind – Into The Woods
  • Big Big Train – Grimspound
  • Anathema – The Optimist

Mejor video 

  • Alan Reed – Razor
  • Mew – In A Better Place
  • Wolf People – Night Witch
  • Nad Sylvan – When The Music Dies
  • Gandalf’s Fist – Shadowborn
  • Mastodon – Show Yourself
  • Bent Knee – Hands Up
  • King Crimson – Heroes
  • Opeth – Era
  • Flaming Lips – There Should Be Unicorns

Mejor evento 

  • Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains
  • Be Prog! My Friend
  • Marillion Weekends
  • Brian Pern: A Tribute
  • Summer’s End Festival
  • Ramblin’ Man Fair
  • ArcTanGent
  • Robert Reed – Sanctuary Live
  • Inducción de Yes al Salón de la FAma del Rock And Roll
  • Night Of The Prog

Mejor Portada De Disco

  • Tim Bowness – Lost In The Ghost Light
  • Robert Reed – Sanctuary II
  • Opeth – Sorceress
  • Kylver – The Island
  • Heather Findlay – I Am Snow
  • Big Big Train – Grimspound
  • Ayreon – The Source
  • King Crimson – Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of The Monkey Mind
  • Wolf People – Ruins
  • Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

Mejor Reedición

  • Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans
  • XTC – Skylarking
  • Steve Hillage – Searching For The Spark
  • Rush – 2112
  • Pink Floyd – The Early Years
  • Alan Parsons Project – Tales Of Mystery & Imagination
  • Vangelis – Delectus
  • Allan Holdsworth – The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever
  • Can – The Singles
  • The Brain Box

Premio Limelight (entregado a artistas emergentes)

  • New Keepers Of The Water Towers
  • Ghost Community
  • The Alogrithm
  • VOLA
  • Tilt
  • Voices From The Fuselage
  • Kepler Ten
  • KOYO
  • Beatrix Players
  • Kaprekar’s Constant

Las seis categorías restantes se dividen en premios honoríficos otorgados por los miembros de Prog Magazine.

